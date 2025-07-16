Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ACVA, MARA, APO

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 195,348 contracts, representing approximately 19.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 22,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) options are showing a volume of 11,309 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 3,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,900 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ACVA options, MARA options, or APO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
