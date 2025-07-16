Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ACVA, MARA, APO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ACV Auctions Inc (Symbol: ACVA), where a total volume of 6,723 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 672,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.6% of ACVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 6,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 662,300 underlying shares of ACVA. Below is a chart showing ACVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 195,348 contracts, representing approximately 19.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 22,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) options are showing a volume of 11,309 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 3,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,900 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

