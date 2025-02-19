Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ACMR, MA, CLH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ACM Research Inc (Symbol: ACMR), where a total volume of 8,585 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 858,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.8% of ACMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 1,574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,400 underlying shares of ACMR. Below is a chart showing ACMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 15,238 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $580 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 6,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,700 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clean Harbors Inc (Symbol: CLH) saw options trading volume of 2,012 contracts, representing approximately 201,200 underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of CLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 349,365 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,900 underlying shares of CLH. Below is a chart showing CLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ACMR options, MA options, or CLH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.