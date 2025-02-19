Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ACMR, MA, CLH

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 15,238 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $580 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 6,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,700 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:
And Clean Harbors Inc (Symbol: CLH) saw options trading volume of 2,012 contracts, representing approximately 201,200 underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of CLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 349,365 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,900 underlying shares of CLH. Below is a chart showing CLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ACMR options, MA options, or CLH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding NTZG
FID YTD Return
Funds Holding EWH
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.