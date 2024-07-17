Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ACMR, BMY, WTI

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) options are showing a volume of 70,249 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 6,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 639,600 underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And W & T Offshore Inc (Symbol: WTI) saw options trading volume of 6,277 contracts, representing approximately 627,700 underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of WTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 3,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,100 underlying shares of WTI. Below is a chart showing WTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ACMR options, BMY options, or WTI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
