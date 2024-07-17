Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ACMR, BMY, WTI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ACM Research Inc (Symbol: ACMR), where a total volume of 4,826 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 482,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41% of ACMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,700 underlying shares of ACMR. Below is a chart showing ACMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) options are showing a volume of 70,249 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 6,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 639,600 underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And W & T Offshore Inc (Symbol: WTI) saw options trading volume of 6,277 contracts, representing approximately 627,700 underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of WTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 3,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,100 underlying shares of WTI. Below is a chart showing WTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

