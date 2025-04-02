Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ACIC, NUE, ENPH

April 02, 2025 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Coastal Insurance Corp (Symbol: ACIC), where a total of 775 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 77,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.5% of ACIC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 166,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,300 underlying shares of ACIC. Below is a chart showing ACIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 13,367 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 5,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,200 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 14,656 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,100 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
