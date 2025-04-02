Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ACIC, NUE, ENPH

Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 13,367 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 5,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,200 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 14,656 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,100 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
