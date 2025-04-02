Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ACIC, NUE, ENPH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Coastal Insurance Corp (Symbol: ACIC), where a total of 775 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 77,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.5% of ACIC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 166,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,300 underlying shares of ACIC. Below is a chart showing ACIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 13,367 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 5,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,200 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 14,656 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,100 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

