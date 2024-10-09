Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ABR, OKTA, LNC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), where a total of 17,259 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.3% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 7,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,500 underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 11,358 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 60.4% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 1,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,400 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) saw options trading volume of 9,735 contracts, representing approximately 973,500 underlying shares or approximately 60.3% of LNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,100 underlying shares of LNC. Below is a chart showing LNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABR options, OKTA options, or LNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.