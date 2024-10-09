Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ABR, OKTA, LNC

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 11,358 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 60.4% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 1,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,400 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) saw options trading volume of 9,735 contracts, representing approximately 973,500 underlying shares or approximately 60.3% of LNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,100 underlying shares of LNC. Below is a chart showing LNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ABR options, OKTA options, or LNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
