Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAPL, TTD, PLTR

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 149,824 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.7% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $49.50 strike put option expiring September 12, 2025, with 5,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 535,700 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 808,298 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 80.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.1% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 78.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 76,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, TTD options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
