Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAPL, TTD, PLTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 1.2 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 116.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 245.8% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025 , with 95,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 149,824 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.7% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $49.50 strike put option expiring September 12, 2025, with 5,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 535,700 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 808,298 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 80.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.1% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 78.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 76,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

