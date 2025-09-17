Markets
AAPL

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAPL, STOK, Z

September 17, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 543,181 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 54.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 111.7% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 60,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Stoke Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: STOK) saw options trading volume of 10,035 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 107.3% of STOK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 934,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,600 underlying shares of STOK. Below is a chart showing STOK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) options are showing a volume of 25,369 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.1% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 545,300 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, STOK options, or Z options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
