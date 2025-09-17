Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAPL, STOK, Z

Stoke Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: STOK) saw options trading volume of 10,035 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 107.3% of STOK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 934,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,600 underlying shares of STOK. Below is a chart showing STOK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) options are showing a volume of 25,369 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.1% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 545,300 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, STOK options, or Z options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
