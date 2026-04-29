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AAPL

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAPL, NVDA, VSAT

April 29, 2026 — 03:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 667,117 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 66.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 159.8% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring April 29, 2026, with 122,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.3 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 2.4 million contracts, representing approximately 237.4 million underlying shares or approximately 158% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 150.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike call option expiring April 29, 2026, with 211,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21.1 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Viasat Inc (Symbol: VSAT) saw options trading volume of 23,077 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 149% of VSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 7,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 760,100 underlying shares of VSAT. Below is a chart showing VSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, NVDA options, or VSAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Preferred Stock Investing
 GEVO Options Chain
 Largest BDCs by Net Assets

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Preferred Stock Investing-> GEVO Options Chain-> Largest BDCs by Net Assets-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
NVDA
VSAT

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