Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAPL, NVDA, VSAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 667,117 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 66.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 159.8% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring April 29, 2026 , with 122,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.3 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 2.4 million contracts, representing approximately 237.4 million underlying shares or approximately 158% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 150.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike call option expiring April 29, 2026, with 211,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21.1 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Viasat Inc (Symbol: VSAT) saw options trading volume of 23,077 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 149% of VSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 7,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 760,100 underlying shares of VSAT. Below is a chart showing VSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, NVDA options, or VSAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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