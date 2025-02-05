News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAPL, NOW, AXON

February 05, 2025 — 02:25 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 406,849 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 40.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.6% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 61.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 27,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 11,099 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.1% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike put option expiring February 07, 2025, with 5,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,000 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

And Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) saw options trading volume of 3,177 contracts, representing approximately 317,700 underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 595,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $580 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,200 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:

