Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAPL, NOW, AXON

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 11,099 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.1% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike put option expiring February 07, 2025, with 5,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,000 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:
And Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) saw options trading volume of 3,177 contracts, representing approximately 317,700 underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 595,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $580 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,200 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, NOW options, or AXON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of INGM
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LVHB
CDZI Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.