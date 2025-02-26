Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAP, GOGL, SG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), where a total volume of 21,205 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 110.4% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 5,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 540,500 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (Symbol: GOGL) saw options trading volume of 17,686 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 97.8% of GOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 16,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GOGL. Below is a chart showing GOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sweetgreen Inc (Symbol: SG) options are showing a volume of 33,506 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.8% of SG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 5,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,700 underlying shares of SG. Below is a chart showing SG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

