News & Insights

Markets
AAP

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAP, GOGL, SG

February 26, 2025 — 03:35 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), where a total volume of 21,205 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 110.4% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 540,500 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (Symbol: GOGL) saw options trading volume of 17,686 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 97.8% of GOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 16,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GOGL. Below is a chart showing GOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Sweetgreen Inc (Symbol: SG) options are showing a volume of 33,506 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.8% of SG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 5,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,700 underlying shares of SG. Below is a chart showing SG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AAP options, GOGL options, or SG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 High Beta Stocks
 AOUT Options Chain
 TGNA Dividend Growth Rate

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
High Beta Stocks-> AOUT Options Chain-> TGNA Dividend Growth Rate-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AAP
GOGL
SG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.