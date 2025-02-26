Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAP, GOGL, SG

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (Symbol: GOGL) saw options trading volume of 17,686 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 97.8% of GOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 16,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GOGL. Below is a chart showing GOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sweetgreen Inc (Symbol: SG) options are showing a volume of 33,506 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.8% of SG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 5,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,700 underlying shares of SG. Below is a chart showing SG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AAP options, GOGL options, or SG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: High Beta Stocks
AOUT Options Chain
TGNA Dividend Growth Rate
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.