Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAOI, PNTG, UPB

January 28, 2026 — 03:20 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI), where a total volume of 30,236 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.4% of AAOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,700 underlying shares of AAOI. Below is a chart showing AAOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Pennant Group Inc (Symbol: PNTG) options are showing a volume of 2,029 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 202,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.2% of PNTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 281,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,100 underlying shares of PNTG. Below is a chart showing PNTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Upstream Bio Inc (Symbol: UPB) saw options trading volume of 4,306 contracts, representing approximately 430,600 underlying shares or approximately 70.2% of UPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 613,010 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of UPB. Below is a chart showing UPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

