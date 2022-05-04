Notable Wednesday Option Activity: THO, IOVA, MAR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO), where a total volume of 6,135 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 613,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.5% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,600 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: IOVA) options are showing a volume of 12,147 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of IOVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 4,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 442,700 underlying shares of IOVA. Below is a chart showing IOVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) options are showing a volume of 13,697 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,700 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

