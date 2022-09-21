Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TCDA, MSGS, AZO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tricida Inc (Symbol: TCDA), where a total volume of 23,294 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 349.9% of TCDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 665,645 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 5,496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 549,600 underlying shares of TCDA. Below is a chart showing TCDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (Symbol: MSGS) options are showing a volume of 2,269 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 226,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 186.5% of MSGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 121,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,700 underlying shares of MSGS. Below is a chart showing MSGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 2,683 contracts, representing approximately 268,300 underlying shares or approximately 167.2% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 160,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1540 strike put option expiring October 28, 2022, with 306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,600 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1540 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TCDA options, MSGS options, or AZO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

