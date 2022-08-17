Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RTX, FFIC, GPI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX), where a total volume of 22,130 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.6% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,300 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Flushing Financial Corp. (Symbol: FFIC) saw options trading volume of 378 contracts, representing approximately 37,800 underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of FFIC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 78,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,500 underlying shares of FFIC. Below is a chart showing FFIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI) options are showing a volume of 674 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 67,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of GPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 139,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,200 underlying shares of GPI. Below is a chart showing GPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RTX options, FFIC options, or GPI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

