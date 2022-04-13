Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RAMP, PPC, BYSI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in LiveRamp Holdings Inc (Symbol: RAMP), where a total volume of 2,537 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 253,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.3% of RAMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 476,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,200 underlying shares of RAMP. Below is a chart showing RAMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Pilgrims Pride Corp. (Symbol: PPC) saw options trading volume of 5,297 contracts, representing approximately 529,700 underlying shares or approximately 52% of PPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of PPC. Below is a chart showing PPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
And BeyondSpring Inc (Symbol: BYSI) saw options trading volume of 1,844 contracts, representing approximately 184,400 underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of BYSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 356,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,300 underlying shares of BYSI. Below is a chart showing BYSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RAMP options, PPC options, or BYSI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.