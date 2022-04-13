Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RAMP, PPC, BYSI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in LiveRamp Holdings Inc (Symbol: RAMP), where a total volume of 2,537 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 253,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.3% of RAMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 476,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,200 underlying shares of RAMP. Below is a chart showing RAMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Pilgrims Pride Corp. (Symbol: PPC) saw options trading volume of 5,297 contracts, representing approximately 529,700 underlying shares or approximately 52% of PPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of PPC. Below is a chart showing PPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And BeyondSpring Inc (Symbol: BYSI) saw options trading volume of 1,844 contracts, representing approximately 184,400 underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of BYSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 356,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,300 underlying shares of BYSI. Below is a chart showing BYSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

