Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PYPL, CLAR, CYTK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 112,649 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.3% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,500 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Clarus Corp (Symbol: CLAR) options are showing a volume of 44,101 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.1% of CLAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 7,777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 777,700 underlying shares of CLAR. Below is a chart showing CLAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cytokinetics Inc (Symbol: CYTK) options are showing a volume of 9,479 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 947,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.3% of CYTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 4,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 464,800 underlying shares of CYTK. Below is a chart showing CYTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

