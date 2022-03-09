Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NVDA, MRNA, STX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 430,538 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 43.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.9% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 55.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring March 11, 2022, with 61,643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 48,933 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.8% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 11, 2022, with 4,488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 448,800 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) saw options trading volume of 9,579 contracts, representing approximately 957,900 underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,100 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, MRNA options, or STX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

