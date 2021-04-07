Markets
MSFT

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MSFT, WFC, MA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 206,048 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 20.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.5% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring April 09, 2021, with 24,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 208,798 contracts, representing approximately 20.9 million underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 38,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 20,580 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring April 09, 2021, with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, WFC options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSFT WFC MA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular