Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MSFT, WFC, MA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 206,048 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 20.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.5% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring April 09, 2021, with 24,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 208,798 contracts, representing approximately 20.9 million underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 38,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 20,580 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring April 09, 2021, with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, WFC options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.