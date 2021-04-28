Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MS, Z, ISEE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total of 72,625 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.8% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 7,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 725,000 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) options are showing a volume of 16,709 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,000 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And IVERIC bio Inc (Symbol: ISEE) options are showing a volume of 2,289 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 228,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.8% of ISEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 376,240 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,700 underlying shares of ISEE. Below is a chart showing ISEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MS options, Z options, or ISEE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.