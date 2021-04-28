Markets
MS

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MS, Z, ISEE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total of 72,625 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.8% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 7,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 725,000 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) options are showing a volume of 16,709 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,000 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And IVERIC bio Inc (Symbol: ISEE) options are showing a volume of 2,289 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 228,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.8% of ISEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 376,240 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,700 underlying shares of ISEE. Below is a chart showing ISEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MS options, Z options, or ISEE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MS Z ISEE

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular