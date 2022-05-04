Markets
MARA

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MARA, SPLK, SWCH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total volume of 63,747 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.2% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 3,973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 397,300 underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) saw options trading volume of 8,671 contracts, representing approximately 867,100 underlying shares or approximately 61.9% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Switch Inc (Symbol: SWCH) options are showing a volume of 11,453 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.1% of SWCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 6,734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 673,400 underlying shares of SWCH. Below is a chart showing SWCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MARA options, SPLK options, or SWCH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MARA SPLK SWCH

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular