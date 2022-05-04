Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MARA, SPLK, SWCH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total volume of 63,747 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.2% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 3,973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 397,300 underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) saw options trading volume of 8,671 contracts, representing approximately 867,100 underlying shares or approximately 61.9% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Switch Inc (Symbol: SWCH) options are showing a volume of 11,453 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.1% of SWCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 6,734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 673,400 underlying shares of SWCH. Below is a chart showing SWCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
