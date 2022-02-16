Markets
M

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: M, TRIP, MASI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Macy's Inc (Symbol: M), where a total volume of 91,633 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.9% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 24,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) options are showing a volume of 18,273 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.8% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 5,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,600 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Masimo Corp. (Symbol: MASI) saw options trading volume of 3,236 contracts, representing approximately 323,600 underlying shares or approximately 70.3% of MASI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 460,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,600 underlying shares of MASI. Below is a chart showing MASI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for M options, TRIP options, or MASI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

M TRIP MASI

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular