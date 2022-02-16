Notable Wednesday Option Activity: M, TRIP, MASI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Macy's Inc (Symbol: M), where a total volume of 91,633 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.9% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 24,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) options are showing a volume of 18,273 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.8% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 5,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,600 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

And Masimo Corp. (Symbol: MASI) saw options trading volume of 3,236 contracts, representing approximately 323,600 underlying shares or approximately 70.3% of MASI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 460,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,600 underlying shares of MASI. Below is a chart showing MASI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for M options, TRIP options, or MASI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

