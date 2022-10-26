Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JPM, VERU, MHK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 78,487 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.3% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 609,800 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
Veru Inc (Symbol: VERU) options are showing a volume of 12,306 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of VERU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,600 underlying shares of VERU. Below is a chart showing VERU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) saw options trading volume of 3,066 contracts, representing approximately 306,600 underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of MHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 614,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,400 underlying shares of MHK. Below is a chart showing MHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JPM options, VERU options, or MHK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
