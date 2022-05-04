Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HZNP, AYX, GKOS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Horizon Therapeutics plc (Symbol: HZNP), where a total of 9,030 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 903,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.1% of HZNP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,900 underlying shares of HZNP. Below is a chart showing HZNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX) saw options trading volume of 3,488 contracts, representing approximately 348,800 underlying shares or approximately 52% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 670,415 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,300 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Glaukos Corp (Symbol: GKOS) options are showing a volume of 2,880 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 288,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of GKOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 567,215 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,300 underlying shares of GKOS. Below is a chart showing GKOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HZNP options, AYX options, or GKOS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

