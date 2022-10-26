Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HLX, CVNA, ANET

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (Symbol: HLX), where a total volume of 7,216 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 721,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.1% of HLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,000 underlying shares of HLX. Below is a chart showing HLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 55,119 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 6,962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 696,200 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) saw options trading volume of 9,332 contracts, representing approximately 933,200 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring October 28, 2022, with 2,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,700 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

