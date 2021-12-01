Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FLOW, MRVL, LGND

BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SPX Flow Inc (Symbol: FLOW), where a total volume of 1,723 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 172,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.9% of FLOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 313,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,800 underlying shares of FLOW. Below is a chart showing FLOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 34,513 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.7% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $69 strike put option expiring December 03, 2021, with 3,681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,100 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $69 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: LGND) options are showing a volume of 769 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 76,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of LGND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 141,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,000 underlying shares of LGND. Below is a chart showing LGND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information.

