Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ELY, LVS, DNUT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Callaway Golf Co (Symbol: ELY), where a total volume of 10,894 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.8% of ELY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 10,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ELY. Below is a chart showing ELY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 68,403 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 15,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

And Krispy Kreme Inc (Symbol: DNUT) saw options trading volume of 6,723 contracts, representing approximately 672,300 underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of DNUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of DNUT. Below is a chart showing DNUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

