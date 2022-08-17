Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EL, MNTV, ERII

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL), where a total of 5,124 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 512,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.2% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,100 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Momentive Global Inc (Symbol: MNTV) saw options trading volume of 8,735 contracts, representing approximately 873,500 underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of MNTV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 8,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 865,600 underlying shares of MNTV. Below is a chart showing MNTV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And Energy Recovery Inc (Symbol: ERII) saw options trading volume of 1,083 contracts, representing approximately 108,300 underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of ERII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 238,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,000 underlying shares of ERII. Below is a chart showing ERII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

