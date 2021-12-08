Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DPZ, CERN, MU

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total of 2,136 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 213,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.5% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 422,945 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,200 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

Cerner Corp. (Symbol: CERN) saw options trading volume of 8,787 contracts, representing approximately 878,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of CERN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,100 underlying shares of CERN. Below is a chart showing CERN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 89,436 contracts, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 6,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 607,400 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DPZ options, CERN options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.