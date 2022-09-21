Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DIS, ADBE, IRTC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 90,009 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 104.9% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 7,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 784,000 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 44,203 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 89.7% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 6,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 606,700 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And iRhythm Technologies Inc (Symbol: IRTC) options are showing a volume of 2,633 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 263,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.4% of IRTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 304,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,700 underlying shares of IRTC. Below is a chart showing IRTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DIS options, ADBE options, or IRTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.