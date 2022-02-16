Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DASH, PTEN, MEG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH), where a total volume of 67,529 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 141.9% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 6,873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 687,300 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN) options are showing a volume of 39,799 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.2% of PTEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 10,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PTEN. Below is a chart showing PTEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
And Montrose Environmental Group Inc (Symbol: MEG) saw options trading volume of 2,664 contracts, representing approximately 266,400 underlying shares or approximately 120.6% of MEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 220,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,200 underlying shares of MEG. Below is a chart showing MEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DASH options, PTEN options, or MEG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.