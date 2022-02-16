Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DASH, PTEN, MEG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH), where a total volume of 67,529 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 141.9% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 6,873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 687,300 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN) options are showing a volume of 39,799 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.2% of PTEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 10,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PTEN. Below is a chart showing PTEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

And Montrose Environmental Group Inc (Symbol: MEG) saw options trading volume of 2,664 contracts, representing approximately 266,400 underlying shares or approximately 120.6% of MEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 220,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,200 underlying shares of MEG. Below is a chart showing MEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

