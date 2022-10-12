Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DAL, IAC, LFG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 59,871 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.6% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring October 14, 2022, with 2,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 285,300 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Iac Inc (Symbol: IAC) saw options trading volume of 5,000 contracts, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of IAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,000 underlying shares of IAC. Below is a chart showing IAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Archaea Energy Inc (Symbol: LFG) options are showing a volume of 4,977 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 497,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of LFG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,500 underlying shares of LFG. Below is a chart showing LFG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
