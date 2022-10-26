Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CXW, AVGO, VICR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW), where a total volume of 5,184 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 518,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 797,670 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,700 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 15,670 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.5% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,300 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vicor Corp (Symbol: VICR) saw options trading volume of 1,642 contracts, representing approximately 164,200 underlying shares or approximately 64.2% of VICR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 255,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,600 underlying shares of VICR. Below is a chart showing VICR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

