Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COMM, SAVE, NKLA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CommScope Holding Co Inc (Symbol: COMM), where a total of 45,491 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 161.1% of COMM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 30,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of COMM. Below is a chart showing COMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE) options are showing a volume of 26,330 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 140.5% of SAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 10,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SAVE. Below is a chart showing SAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nikola Corp (Symbol: NKLA) options are showing a volume of 206,521 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 140.2% of NKLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 78,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares of NKLA. Below is a chart showing NKLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COMM options, SAVE options, or NKLA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

