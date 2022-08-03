Notable Wednesday Option Activity: APO, CRDO, AMWL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO), where a total volume of 11,056 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.9% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,000 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd - Ordinary Shar (Symbol: CRDO) options are showing a volume of 4,436 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 443,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59% of CRDO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 751,930 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 4,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 439,100 underlying shares of CRDO. Below is a chart showing CRDO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Well Corp (Symbol: AMWL) saw options trading volume of 8,464 contracts, representing approximately 846,400 underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of AMWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 416,000 underlying shares of AMWL. Below is a chart showing AMWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APO options, CRDO options, or AMWL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

