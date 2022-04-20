Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ALVR, AMZN, GOOGL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AlloVir Inc (Symbol: ALVR), where a total of 23,089 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 1087.7% of ALVR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 212,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 9,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 966,200 underlying shares of ALVR. Below is a chart showing ALVR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 152,248 contracts, representing approximately 15.2 million underlying shares or approximately 536.4% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3200 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 10,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 39,529 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 276.7% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2650 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 1,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,900 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2650 strike highlighted in orange:

