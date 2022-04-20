Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ALVR, AMZN, GOOGL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AlloVir Inc (Symbol: ALVR), where a total of 23,089 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 1087.7% of ALVR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 212,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 9,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 966,200 underlying shares of ALVR. Below is a chart showing ALVR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 152,248 contracts, representing approximately 15.2 million underlying shares or approximately 536.4% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3200 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 10,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 39,529 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 276.7% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2650 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 1,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,900 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2650 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALVR options, AMZN options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.