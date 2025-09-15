Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ZBH

In trading on Monday, shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $101.89, changing hands as low as $100.77 per share. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZBH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZBH's low point in its 52 week range is $89.24 per share, with $114.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.96. The ZBH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

