Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ZBH

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $102.25, changing hands as low as $101.79 per share. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZBH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZBH's low point in its 52 week range is $89.24 per share, with $116.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.46. The ZBH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

