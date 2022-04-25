Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - XMLV

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: XMLV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.09, changing hands as low as $54.87 per share. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XMLV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XMLV's low point in its 52 week range is $51.51 per share, with $58.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.02.

