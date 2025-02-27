Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - XLK

In trading on Thursday, shares of the The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (Symbol: XLK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $226.14, changing hands as low as $224.24 per share. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XLK's low point in its 52 week range is $190.745 per share, with $243.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $223.75.

