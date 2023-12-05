Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - XHR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: XHR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.39, changing hands as low as $12.35 per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XHR's low point in its 52 week range is $10.90 per share, with $16.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.39.

