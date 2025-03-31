Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - XAR

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: XAR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $159.23, changing hands as low as $158.10 per share. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XAR's low point in its 52 week range is $131.7798 per share, with $181.385 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $159.48.

