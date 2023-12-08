Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WVE

In trading on Friday, shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd (Symbol: WVE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.57, changing hands as low as $4.50 per share. Wave Life Sciences Ltd shares are currently trading down about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WVE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WVE's low point in its 52 week range is $3.1501 per share, with $7.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.50.
