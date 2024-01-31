Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of WisdomTree Inc (Symbol: WT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.83, changing hands as low as $6.80 per share. WisdomTree Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WT's low point in its 52 week range is $5.53 per share, with $7.545 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.79.

