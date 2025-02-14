News & Insights

Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WKC

February 14, 2025 — 05:24 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

In trading on Friday, shares of World Kinect Corp (Symbol: WKC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.54, changing hands as low as $27.49 per share. World Kinect Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WKC shares, versus its 200 day moving average: World Kinect Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, WKC's low point in its 52 week range is $21.38 per share, with $31.705 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.45.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
