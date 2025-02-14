Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WKC

In trading on Friday, shares of World Kinect Corp (Symbol: WKC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.54, changing hands as low as $27.49 per share. World Kinect Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WKC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WKC's low point in its 52 week range is $21.38 per share, with $31.705 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.45.

