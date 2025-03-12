Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VZ

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.52, changing hands as low as $41.17 per share. Verizon Communications Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VZ's low point in its 52 week range is $37.585 per share, with $47.355 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.38. The VZ DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

