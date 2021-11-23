Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VSS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: VSS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $135.16, changing hands as low as $135.00 per share. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VSS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VSS's low point in its 52 week range is $115.30 per share, with $142.2499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $135.50.

