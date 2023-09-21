Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VONV

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (Symbol: VONV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $68.08, changing hands as low as $67.96 per share. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VONV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VONV's low point in its 52 week range is $58.8266 per share, with $72.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.02.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.