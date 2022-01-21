Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VONV

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (Symbol: VONV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $70.88, changing hands as low as $70.81 per share. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VONV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VONV's low point in its 52 week range is $59.18 per share, with $75.1897 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.05.

