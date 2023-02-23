Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VLY

In trading on Thursday, shares of Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.63, changing hands as low as $11.62 per share. Valley National Bancorp shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VLY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VLY's low point in its 52 week range is $10.01 per share, with $14.035 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.65.
