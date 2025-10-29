Markets
VLTO

Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VLTO

October 29, 2025 — 11:34 am EDT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Veralto Corp (Symbol: VLTO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $100.97, changing hands as low as $95.84 per share. Veralto Corp shares are currently trading down about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VLTO shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Veralto Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, VLTO's low point in its 52 week range is $83.865 per share, with $110.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.40. The VLTO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

